Sap SE ADR (SAP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP)'s stock price has plunge by -0.38relation to previous closing price of 298.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is above average at 57.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAP is 1.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAP on May 30, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

SAP’s Market Performance

SAP stock saw an increase of -0.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.50% and a quarterly increase of 8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Sap SE ADR (SAP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for SAP’s stock, with a 17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $330 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAP, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

SAP Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.35. In addition, Sap SE ADR saw 20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sap SE ADR stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 12.81, with 7.66 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sap SE ADR (SAP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.