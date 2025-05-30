Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGMT is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGMT is 23.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.19% of that float. On May 30, 2025, SGMT’s average trading volume was 483.15K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT)’s stock price has increased by 2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.40. However, the company has seen a 8.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.

SGMT’s Market Performance

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has seen a 8.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.34% gain in the past month and a -3.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for SGMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for SGMT’s stock, with a -12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SGMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGMT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SGMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGMT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SGMT Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from Kemble George, who sale 23,625 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Jul 23 ’24. After this action, Kemble George now owns 118,693 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $74,830 using the latest closing price.

Martins Eduardo Bruno, the Chief Medical Officer of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, sale 8,357 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19 ’24, which means that Martins Eduardo Bruno is holding 81,213 shares at $25,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMT

The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -34.72, with -33.53 for asset returns.

Based on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1301.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.