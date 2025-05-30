RxSight Inc (RXST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RXST is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RXST is 38.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.94% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RXST’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

RXST) stock’s latest price update

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.94 in comparison to its previous close of 16.23, however, the company has experienced a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: RXST) — RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Ophthalmology Forum.

RXST’s Market Performance

RxSight Inc (RXST) has experienced a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month, and a -45.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for RXST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for RXST’s stock, with a -56.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXST reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for RXST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RXST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

RXST Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, RxSight Inc saw -54.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Fountain Tamara, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $25.71 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Fountain Tamara now owns 24,793 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $180,002 using the latest closing price.

TAMARA R FOUNTAIN, the Director of RxSight Inc, proposed sale 7,000 shares at $25.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that TAMARA R FOUNTAIN is holding shares at $180,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -11.98, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3686.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RxSight Inc (RXST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.