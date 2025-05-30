RPM International, Inc (RPM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.31 in relation to its previous close of 113.33. However, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Investors with an interest in Chemical – Specialty stocks have likely encountered both FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY) and RPM International (RPM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) is 22.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPM is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RPM is 126.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RPM’s average trading volume was 752.39K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM’s stock has seen a 0.77% increase for the week, with a 7.62% rise in the past month and a -6.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for RPM International, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for RPM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2024.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RPM, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

RPM Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.45. In addition, RPM International, Inc saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Nance Frederick R., who sale 594 shares at the price of $135.47 back on Nov 14 ’24. After this action, Nance Frederick R. now owns 8,526 shares of RPM International, Inc, valued at $80,467 using the latest closing price.

Nance Frederick R., the Director of RPM International, Inc, proposed sale 594 shares at $134.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14 ’24, which means that Nance Frederick R. is holding shares at $80,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 25.53, with 9.86 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International, Inc (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPM International, Inc (RPM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.