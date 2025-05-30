Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has gone up by 7.02% for the week, with a 17.48% rise in the past month and a 6.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.44% for RCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37x compared to its average ratio. RCL has 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCL is 246.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on May 30, 2025 was 2.67M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has jumped by 1.45 compared to previous close of 250.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $279 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCL, setting the target price at $262 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

RCL Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.32. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Fain Richard D, who sale 19,600 shares at the price of $253.10 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Fain Richard D now owns 165,421 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $4,960,695 using the latest closing price.

Fain Richard D, the Officer of Royal Caribbean Group, proposed sale 19,600 shares at $216.31 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Fain Richard D is holding shares at $4,239,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 49.55, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.