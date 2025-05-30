Rollins, Inc (ROL): A Technical Analysis

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78x compared to its average ratio. ROL has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ROL is 290.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROL on May 30, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) has jumped by 0.32 compared to previous close of 56.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Rollins (ROL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL’s stock has fallen by -0.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.03% and a quarterly rise of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Rollins, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for ROL’s stock, with a 11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROL, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.60. In addition, Rollins, Inc saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Wilson John F, who proposed sale 40,000 shares at the price of $56.00 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Wilson John F now owns shares of Rollins, Inc, valued at $2,240,000 using the latest closing price.

Tesh Thomas D, the Chief Admin. Officer of Rollins, Inc, sale 1,921 shares at $56.54 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Tesh Thomas D is holding 38,028 shares at $108,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins, Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.29. Equity return is now at value 37.83, with 17.02 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins, Inc (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 771.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rollins, Inc (ROL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.