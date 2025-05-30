RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (RSF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RSF is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RSF is 3.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSF on May 30, 2025 was 23.44K shares.

RSF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) has surged by 0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 15.00, but the company has seen a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that We review the CEF market valuation and performance through the third week of May and highlight recent market action. CEF sector valuations have tightened, making current entry points less attractive. CLO Equity NAVs have dipped for the second month; however, valuations remain expensive.

RSF’s Market Performance

RSF’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.44% and a quarterly drop of -0.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.33% for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for RSF’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RSF Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSF rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSF starting from RiverNorth Strategic Holdings, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, RiverNorth Strategic Holdings, now owns 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, valued at $15,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stands at 0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.1.

Based on RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (RSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (RSF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.