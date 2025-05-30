RH (RH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RH (NYSE: RH) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 183.85, but the company has seen a -5.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that The latest trading day saw RH (RH) settling at $184.14, representing a +0.16% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in RH (NYSE: RH) Right Now?

RH (NYSE: RH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RH is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RH is 15.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RH on May 30, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

RH’s Market Performance

RH stock saw a decrease of -5.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for RH (RH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.08% for RH stock, with a simple moving average of -39.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RH stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for RH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RH in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $280 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RH reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for RH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to RH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

RH Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RH fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.17. In addition, RH saw -53.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RH starting from Chaya Eri, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $450.45 back on Jan 21 ’25. After this action, Chaya Eri now owns 0 shares of RH, valued at $11,261,168 using the latest closing price.

Hargarten Christina, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of RH, sale 5,280 shares at $447.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17 ’25, which means that Hargarten Christina is holding 484 shares at $2,361,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for RH stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 29.86, with 1.66 for asset returns.

Based on RH (RH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -24.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 453.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RH (RH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.