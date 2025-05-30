Revvity Inc (RVTY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Revvity Inc (RVTY) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month, and a -16.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for RVTY’s stock, with a -18.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) Right Now?

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34x compared to its average ratio. RVTY has 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVTY is 117.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVTY on May 30, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 91.34. However, the company has experienced a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Revvity unveils IDS i20, a fully automated immunodiagnostics platform designed to enhance lab efficiency and expand specialty testing.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVTY reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for RVTY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RVTY, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

RVTY Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.44. In addition, Revvity Inc saw -17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVTY starting from McMurry-Heath Michelle, who proposed sale 600 shares at the price of $92.17 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, McMurry-Heath Michelle now owns shares of Revvity Inc, valued at $55,299 using the latest closing price.

McMurry-Heath Michelle, the Director of Revvity Inc, sale 1,970 shares at $119.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that McMurry-Heath Michelle is holding 3,021 shares at $235,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.82, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 840.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revvity Inc (RVTY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.