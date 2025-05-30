Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Stock Sees a3.59 Increase

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has gone up by 0.89% for the week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month and a 0.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.00% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RVMD is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RVMD is 161.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on May 30, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has increased by 3.59 when compared to last closing price of 37.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the first patient has been dosed in RASolve 301, a global, randomized, open-label Phase 3 clinical trial.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $62 based on the research report published on July 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RVMD, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.52. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Cislini Jeff, who sale 2,041 shares at the price of $38.71 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, Cislini Jeff now owns 57,723 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc, valued at $79,008 using the latest closing price.

JEFFREY TODD CISLINI, the Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc, proposed sale 2,041 shares at $38.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that JEFFREY TODD CISLINI is holding shares at $79,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc stands at -2.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.36. Equity return is now at value -36.68, with -32.64 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -589.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.