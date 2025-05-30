Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has decreased by -20.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a -10.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that – 446 participants completed the brilaroxazine long-term open-label extension (OLE) trial with 156 completing one-year and 301 completing six months of treatment –

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVPH is 41.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RVPH’s average trading volume was 669.80K shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) has seen a -10.00% decrease in the past week, with a 1.60% rise in the past month, and a -37.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for RVPH stock, with a simple moving average of -30.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVPH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RVPH stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RVPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

RVPH Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8987. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -50.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -34.16. Equity return is now at value -916.17, with -281.12 for asset returns.

Based on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -73.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1665.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -29.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.