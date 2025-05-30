Renovaro Inc (RENB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.54.

The public float for RENB is 83.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RENB on May 30, 2025 was 995.49K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

Renovaro Inc (NASDAQ: RENB)’s stock price has increased by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a -4.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a TechBio leader focused on next-generation diagnostics, drug discovery, and genetically enhanced cancer therapies, today announced that it has received a ruling to expedite a trial in 2025 for the lawsuit it filed on May 9, 2025, in the Delaware Court of Chancery against Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), seeking to enforce a binding merger agreement executed on January 1, 2025. According to the Verified Complaint, the companies entered into a legally binding Letter Agreement pursuant to which Predictive Oncology would merge into Renovaro in exchange for a newly created class of preferred stock.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Inc (RENB) has seen a -4.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.40% decline in the past month and a -67.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for RENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.39% for RENB stock, with a simple moving average of -53.33% for the last 200 days.

RENB Trading at -20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3174. In addition, Renovaro Inc saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENB starting from William Anderson Wittekind, who sale 1,114 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jul 29 ’24. After this action, William Anderson Wittekind now owns 840,319 shares of Renovaro Inc, valued at $1,448 using the latest closing price.

William Anderson Wittekind, the 10% Owner of Renovaro Inc, sale 16,362 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’24, which means that William Anderson Wittekind is holding 841,433 shares at $23,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-436.21 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renovaro Inc stands at -369.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.89. Equity return is now at value -67.13, with -50.56 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1674609.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -180.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -81.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 332.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Renovaro Inc (RENB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.