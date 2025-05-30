Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.43x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REGN is 104.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of REGN was 1.15M shares.

REGN) stock’s latest price update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)’s stock price has plunge by -19.32relation to previous closing price of 605.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-30 that Regeneron and SNY’s itepekimab meets the primary endpoint in one COPD trial but misses in another, leaving future plans under review.

REGN’s Market Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has seen a -18.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.43% decline in the past month and a -30.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for REGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.75% for REGN’s stock, with a -38.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REGN, setting the target price at $695 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

REGN Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $580.13. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from McCourt Marion, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $844.61 back on Nov 01 ’24. After this action, McCourt Marion now owns 12,931 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $844,610 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 15.96, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 98.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.