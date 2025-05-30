Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) has plunged by -6.29 when compared to previous closing price of 3.34, but the company has seen a 8.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dave Pace – President and CEO G.J. Hart – Former CEO Todd Wilson – CFO Conference Call Participants Todd Brooks – The Benchmark Company Alex Slagle – Jefferies Mark Smith – Lake Street Capital Operator Good afternoon, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ: RRGB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RRGB is 14.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.24% of that float. The average trading volume for RRGB on May 30, 2025 was 262.61K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stock saw an increase of 8.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.59% and a quarterly increase of -48.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for RRGB’s stock, with a -31.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $10 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2024.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to RRGB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

RRGB Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc saw -42.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who sale 10,418 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 564,852 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, valued at $43,339 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gerard Johan, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sale 8,627 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Hart Gerard Johan is holding 556,225 shares at $35,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.12.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 101.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

In conclusion, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.