Real-Time Update: Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has seen a 2.02% increase in the past week, with a 2.12% gain in the past month, and a -12.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for LNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for LNC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNC is 168.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of LNC was 2.21M shares.

LNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) has surged by 1.19 when compared to previous closing price of 32.89, but the company has seen a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing terms for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for its: 4.375% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Notes”); 4.350% Senior Notes due 2048 (the “2048 Notes”); Capital Securities due 2067 (the “2067 Securities”); Capital Securities due 2066 (the “2066 Securities”); Subordinated Notes due 2067 (the “2067 Subordinated Notes”); Subordinated Notes due 2066 (the “2066 Subordinated No.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LNC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

LNC Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, Lincoln National Corp saw 4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Kroll Brian, who proposed sale 10,075 shares at the price of $33.10 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Kroll Brian now owns shares of Lincoln National Corp, valued at $333,483 using the latest closing price.

Woodroffe Sean, the EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off of Lincoln National Corp, sale 43,622 shares at $32.78 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Woodroffe Sean is holding 154,102 shares at $1,429,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 16.91, with 0.38 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corp (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.