Real-Time Update: Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, PHG stock has gone down by -2.01%, with a monthly decline of -8.27% and a quarterly plunge of -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

PHG has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHG is 924.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on May 30, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

PHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 22.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and March of Dimes, the nation’s leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced a collaboration aimed at improving maternal health education through the Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app. Philips will integrate essential March of Dimes content into the app to help improve health literacy and create awareness for topics such as preparing fo.

PHG Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.00. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -7.07, with -2.88 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.