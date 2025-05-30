Real-Time Update: Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen a 4.15% increase in the past week, with a 7.84% gain in the past month, and a -9.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for ISPO’s stock, with a -9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ISPO is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ISPO is 1.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPO on May 30, 2025 was 21.40K shares.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 3.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Here is how Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISPO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ISPO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ISPO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

ISPO Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw 10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Arthur Michael J, who sale 4,671 shares at the price of $3.37 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Arthur Michael J now owns 103,192 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $15,741 using the latest closing price.

Zamani Payam, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Inspirato Incorporated, purchase 29,500 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that Zamani Payam is holding 1,140,000 shares at $134,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.17.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 60.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.