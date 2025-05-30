Real-Time Update: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has gone down by -0.14% for the week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month and a -44.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for EWTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EWTX is 77.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EWTX on May 30, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

EWTX) stock’s latest price update

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX)’s stock price has soared by 4.15 in relation to previous closing price of 13.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $41 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWTX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EWTX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to EWTX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

EWTX Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw -45.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Russell Alan J, who sale 1,551 shares at the price of $16.45 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Russell Alan J now owns 18,521 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,520 using the latest closing price.

MOORE JOHN R, the General Counsel of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,930 shares at $16.45 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that MOORE JOHN R is holding 6,531 shares at $31,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -30.29, with -28.98 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -25.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -131.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.