Real-Time Update: Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) has seen a 10.29% increase in the past week, with a 9.87% gain in the past month, and a 0.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.32% for CGEM’s stock, with a -28.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGEM is -0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CGEM is 35.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEM on May 30, 2025 was 455.70K shares.

CGEM) stock’s latest price update

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced its management team will host a company event at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL and will participate in the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on October 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2024.

CGEM Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Jones Jeffrey Alan, who sale 4,895 shares at the price of $8.53 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Jones Jeffrey Alan now owns 174,164 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, valued at $41,754 using the latest closing price.

AHMED NADIM, the President and CEO of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, sale 12,529 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that AHMED NADIM is holding 430,621 shares at $106,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

The total capital return value is set at -0.38. Equity return is now at value -36.57, with -34.74 for asset returns.

Based on Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -81.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -167.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.