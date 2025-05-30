Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RJF is 181.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for RJF on May 30, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

RJF stock's latest price update

Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 146.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 21, 2025, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF’s stock has fallen by -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.97% and a quarterly drop of -2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Raymond James Financial, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for RJF’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $159 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $166, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RJF, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RJF Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.46. In addition, Raymond James Financial, Inc saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Allaire Bella Loykhter, who proposed sale 6,570 shares at the price of $146.61 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Allaire Bella Loykhter now owns shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc, valued at $963,228 using the latest closing price.

Bunn James E, the President, Capital Markets of Raymond James Financial, Inc, sale 3,650 shares at $136.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that Bunn James E is holding 78,227 shares at $498,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.9 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 18.84, with 2.66 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.