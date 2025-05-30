Rallybio Corp (RLYB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Rallybio Corp (RLYB) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a 4.90% gain in the past month, and a -56.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for RLYB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for RLYB’s stock, with a -61.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RLYB is -1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RLYB is 19.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RLYB’s average trading volume was 108.18K shares.

RLYB) stock’s latest price update

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.34 in comparison to its previous close of 0.34, however, the company has experienced a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, and provided an update on recent company developments. “We are focused on advancing RLYB116 into a confirmatory pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic study this quarter, and believe that data from this s.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLYB

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to RLYB, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

RLYB Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLYB fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3178. In addition, Rallybio Corp saw -66.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.41 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rallybio Corp stands at -56.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.93. Equity return is now at value -67.28, with -61.25 for asset returns.

Based on Rallybio Corp (RLYB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -379.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -60.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rallybio Corp (RLYB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.