QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 31.70. However, the company has seen a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Members of QuidelOrtho’s management team will participate in a presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QDEL is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QDEL is 66.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of QDEL on May 30, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a 7.59% rise in the past month, and a -22.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.44% for QDEL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to QDEL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.52. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -30.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from The Bujarski 2007 Trust U/A Dt, who proposed sale 100,200 shares at the price of $47.50 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, The Bujarski 2007 Trust U/A Dt now owns shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $4,759,500 using the latest closing price.

Blaser Brian J., the President and CEO of QuidelOrtho Corporation, purchase 6,033 shares at $41.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Blaser Brian J. is holding 6,033 shares at $249,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -10.59, with -5.07 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.