Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, QRVO stock has gone down by -0.13%, with a monthly gain of 21.96% and a quarterly surge of 7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Qorvo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for QRVO’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) is above average at 129.93x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for QRVO is 92.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QRVO on May 30, 2025 was 2.52M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has increased by 0.66 when compared to last closing price of 75.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Qorvo (QRVO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $95 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

QRVO Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.37. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Chesley Philip, who sale 6,004 shares at the price of $78.49 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Chesley Philip now owns 28,558 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $471,254 using the latest closing price.

Chesley Philip, the SVP, High Performance Analog of Qorvo Inc, sale 5,371 shares at $78.50 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Chesley Philip is holding 21,277 shares at $421,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.89 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.