PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.07 in relation to its previous close of 86.61. However, the company has experienced a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that PVH (PVH) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is above average at 8.03x. The 36-month beta value for PVH is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PVH is 47.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.15% of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on May 30, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stock saw an increase of 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.40% and a quarterly increase of 13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for PVH Corp (PVH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for PVH stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PVH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

PVH Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.90. In addition, PVH Corp saw -19.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 3,186 shares at the price of $105.50 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 23,103 shares of PVH Corp, valued at $336,123 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER MARK D, the Officer of PVH Corp, proposed sale 3,186 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that FISCHER MARK D is holding shares at $336,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.67, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, PVH Corp (PVH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.