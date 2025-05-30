PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) is 6.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHM is 199.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On May 30, 2025, PHM’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 97.71. However, the company has experienced a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that In the most recent trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $98.54, indicating a +0.85% shift from the previous trading day.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.15% and a quarterly drop of -4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for PulteGroup Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for PHM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $100 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PHM, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

PHM Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.87. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from O’Meara Brien P., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $106.40 back on Feb 13 ’25. After this action, O’Meara Brien P. now owns 11,372 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $372,386 using the latest closing price.

Sheldon Todd N, the EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y of PulteGroup Inc, sale 15,191 shares at $106.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Sheldon Todd N is holding 74,758 shares at $1,617,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 25.52, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10404.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.