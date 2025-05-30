Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG)’s stock price has soared by 8.11 in relation to previous closing price of 2.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx” or the “Company”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced the company will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Health Care Conference in Miami on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LUNG is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LUNG is 35.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for LUNG on May 30, 2025 was 353.12K shares.

LUNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a -39.28% drop in the past month, and a -62.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for LUNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for LUNG’s stock, with a -50.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNG stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for LUNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNG in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $17 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNG reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LUNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to LUNG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

LUNG Trading at -35.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -33.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNG rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Pulmonx Corp saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUNG starting from French Glendon E. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, French Glendon E. III now owns 991,974 shares of Pulmonx Corp, valued at $157,000 using the latest closing price.

GLENDON FRENCH, the Director of Pulmonx Corp, proposed sale 60,000 shares at $7.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20 ’25, which means that GLENDON FRENCH is holding shares at $466,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.66 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pulmonx Corp stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.46. Equity return is now at value -60.68, with -36.21 for asset returns.

Based on Pulmonx Corp (LUNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.