Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.51x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRU is 353.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.94M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 102.89, however, the company has experienced a 2.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

PRU’s Market Performance

PRU’s stock has risen by 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.29% and a quarterly drop of -7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Prudential Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for PRU’s stock, with a -9.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $101 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to PRU, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

PRU Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.27. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from Alziari Lucien, who proposed sale 11,250 shares at the price of $107.38 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Alziari Lucien now owns shares of Prudential Financial Inc, valued at $1,208,000 using the latest closing price.

PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME, the 10% Owner of Prudential Financial Inc, purchase 721,732 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME is holding 5,656,908 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.