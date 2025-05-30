ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 5.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that ProPetro (PUMP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PUMP is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PUMP is 79.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.41% of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on May 30, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has seen a 0.91% increase in the past week, with a -0.89% drop in the past month, and a -34.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for PUMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PUMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PUMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

PUMP Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw -40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Lawrence G Larry, who sale 10,137 shares at the price of $7.39 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Lawrence G Larry now owns 44,892 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $74,912 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence G Larry, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, proposed sale 10,137 shares at $7.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Lawrence G Larry is holding shares at $74,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -16.24, with -10.66 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 50.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.