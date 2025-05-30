ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ACDC is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACDC is 11.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 41.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ACDC on May 30, 2025 was 827.66K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has increased by 9.68 when compared to last closing price of 7.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has experienced a 21.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.77% rise in the past month, and a 10.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.64% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACDC reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACDC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ACDC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ACDC Trading at 35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +91.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 390,253 shares at the price of $6.10 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 79,648,695 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp, valued at $2,380,777 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp, purchase 207,163 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 79,855,858 shares at $1,294,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -20.15, with -7.78 for asset returns.

Based on ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 72.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.