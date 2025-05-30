Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month, and a -14.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for PRCT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRCT is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRCT is 52.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.27% of that float. On May 30, 2025, PRCT’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 58.64. However, the company has seen a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today that members of management will present at four upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $105 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.93. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Zadno Reza, who sale 5,475 shares at the price of $57.06 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Zadno Reza now owns 173,070 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $312,404 using the latest closing price.

Waters Kevin, the EVP, CFO of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 733 shares at $57.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Waters Kevin is holding 107,991 shares at $41,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -0.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -27.62, with -19.99 for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -24.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -82.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.