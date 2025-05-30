Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-16 that SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ: PC) disclosed that it had received a notice (the “MLVS Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum market value of listing securities (the “MVLS”) of $35,000,000 for continued listing of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the “MLVS Requirement”). Nasdaq calculates the MVLS based upon the most recent total shares outstanding multiplied by the closing bid price. The MVLS Notice indicated that the Company has 180 days, or until June 9, 2025 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the MLVS Requirement by having its MVLS close at $35,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. If at any time prior to June 9, 2025, the Company’s MVLS closes at $35,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide a written confirmation of compliance and the matter regarding the Company’s MLVS will be closed. Receipt of the MVLS Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s ordinary shares and has no immediate effect on the listing or the trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PC”.

Is It Worth Investing in Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC) Right Now?

The public float for PC is 5.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of PC on May 30, 2025 was 92.54K shares.

PC’s Market Performance

The stock of Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has seen a -6.18% decrease in the past week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month, and a 2.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for PC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for PC’s stock, with a -26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PC Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PC fell by -4.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9470. In addition, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd saw 26.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd stands at -0.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.95.

Based on Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 42314.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -114.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.