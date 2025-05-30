Premier Inc (PINC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PINC is 81.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.56% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PINC was 1.50M shares.

PINC) stock’s latest price update

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 22.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of claims located adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (“QIMC”) (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF), comprising 91 unpatented, single-cell mineral claims, each cell approximately 20 hectares in size, totaling an area of 1820 hectares, within Ontario’s highly prospective Temiscamingue hydrogen district and graben. This acquisition positions DiagnaMed prominently within one of Canada’s most promising natural hydrogen regions, providing an ideal environment to advance testing, validation, and commercialization of the Company’s proprietary hydrogen extraction technologies and exploration model.

PINC’s Market Performance

Premier Inc (PINC) has seen a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.65% gain in the past month and a 27.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for PINC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for PINC’s stock, with a 11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINC

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PINC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 08th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PINC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

PINC Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINC fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.63. In addition, Premier Inc saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINC starting from Klatsky David L, who sale 10,982 shares at the price of $22.74 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Klatsky David L now owns 76,093 shares of Premier Inc, valued at $249,761 using the latest closing price.

Klatsky David L, the Officer of Premier Inc, proposed sale 10,982 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Klatsky David L is holding shares at $249,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Premier Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Premier Inc (PINC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 256.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Premier Inc (PINC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.