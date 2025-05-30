Precigen Inc’s (PGEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Precigen Inc (PGEN) has gone up by 5.30% for the week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month and a -20.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for PGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for PGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PGEN is 161.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.75% of that float. The average trading volume for PGEN on May 30, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

PGEN) stock’s latest price update

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.46 in relation to its previous close of 1.37. However, the company has experienced a 5.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that PRGN-2012 has the potential to be the first- and best-in-class treatment for RRP Company’s BLA for PRGN-2012 for the treatment of adults with RRP is under priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date set for August 27, 2025 RRP is a rare, debilitating chronic disease with approximately 27,000 adult patients in the US and more than 125,000 patients outside of the US Company continues to rapidly advance commercial and manufacturing readiness campaign in anticipation of 2025 commercial launch Company and Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation to host the 2025 International RRP Awareness Day on June 11 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $81.0 million as of March 31, 2025 are anticipated to fund operations into 2026, beyond the potential 2025 commercial launch of PRGN-2012 GERMANTOWN, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter 2025 financial results and business updates.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to PGEN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

PGEN Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3920. In addition, Precigen Inc saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who purchase 58,823 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Aug 09 ’24. After this action, Perez Jeffrey Thomas now owns 743,097 shares of Precigen Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

KIRK RANDAL J, the Director of Precigen Inc, purchase 23,529,411 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09 ’24, which means that KIRK RANDAL J is holding 64,547,214 shares at $19,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.33 for the present operating margin

-0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc stands at -37.29. The total capital return value is set at 4.61. Equity return is now at value -278.55, with -118.84 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27654.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -123.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Precigen Inc (PGEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.