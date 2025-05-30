Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP)’s stock price has soared by 8.77 in relation to previous closing price of 3.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-30 that Prairie Operating Co. PROP and Civitas Resources CIVI are two key independent energy firms with operations deeply rooted in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin. PROP, a newer entrant with a bold consolidation strategy, has expanded rapidly through high-profile acquisitions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Right Now?

PROP has 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PROP is 19.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PROP on May 30, 2025 was 620.39K shares.

PROP’s Market Performance

PROP stock saw a decrease of 14.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Prairie Operating Co (PROP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for PROP’s stock, with a -45.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PROP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PROP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PROP Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROP rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Prairie Operating Co saw -42.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROP starting from HANNA GARY C, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.83 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, HANNA GARY C now owns 1,350,226 shares of Prairie Operating Co, valued at $95,775 using the latest closing price.

Kovalik Edward, the Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Operating Co, purchase 7,140 shares at $3.51 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Kovalik Edward is holding 1,332,355 shares at $25,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prairie Operating Co stands at -5.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -96.20, with -8.39 for asset returns.

Based on Prairie Operating Co (PROP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -38.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prairie Operating Co (PROP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.