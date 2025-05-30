PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 18.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PPG is 225.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PPG on May 30, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

The stock of PPG Industries, Inc (NYSE: PPG) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 110.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that PPG Industries (PPG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.22% rise in the past month, and a -2.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for PPG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PPG Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.20. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $118.35 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 35,833 shares of PPG Industries, Inc, valued at $568,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.47, with 6.39 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.