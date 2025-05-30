POET Technologies Inc (POET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for POET is 77.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POET on May 30, 2025 was 898.28K shares.

POET) stock’s latest price update

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET)'s stock price has gone rise by 0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 4.40, however, the company has experienced a 0.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POET’s Market Performance

POET Technologies Inc (POET) has seen a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month and a 14.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for POET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for POET’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POET stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for POET in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

POET Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POET rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, POET Technologies Inc saw -25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-725.86 for the present operating margin

-34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for POET Technologies Inc stands at -1369.24. The total capital return value is set at -1.41. Equity return is now at value -236.10, with -121.10 for asset returns.

Based on POET Technologies Inc (POET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -292.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -51.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7596.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, POET Technologies Inc (POET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.