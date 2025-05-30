PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC): A Technical Analysis

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36x compared to its average ratio. PNC has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PNC is 393.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on May 30, 2025 was 2.61M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 173.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month and a -7.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for PNC’s stock, with a -5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $233 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $202, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PNC, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PNC Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.03. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $169.75 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S now owns 554,879 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $210,830 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 75.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.