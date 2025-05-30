PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has seen a -4.92% decrease in the past week, with a -13.57% drop in the past month, and a -37.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for PMVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for PMVP’s stock, with a -37.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Right Now?

PMVP has 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PMVP is 43.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMVP on May 30, 2025 was 172.36K shares.

PMVP) stock’s latest price update

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.43 in relation to its previous close of 0.90. However, the company has experienced a -4.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Deepika Jalota, Pharm. D., Chief Development Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMVP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PMVP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PMVP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PMVP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PMVP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PMVP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

PMVP Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMVP fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8903. In addition, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMVP starting from Jalota Deepika, who sale 7,218 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 11 ’24. After this action, Jalota Deepika now owns 118,283 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $10,853 using the latest closing price.

Carulli Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,891 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’24, which means that Carulli Michael is holding 88,395 shares at $4,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMVP

The total capital return value is set at -0.55. Equity return is now at value -32.66, with -29.88 for asset returns.

Based on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -48.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -73.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.