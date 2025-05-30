Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Stock Experiences 14.17% Monthly Change

In the past week, PLG stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly gain of 14.17% and a quarterly surge of 15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.37% for PLG’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLG is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLG is 76.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of PLG on May 30, 2025 was 746.86K shares.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.85 in comparison to its previous close of 1.44, however, the company has experienced a -3.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-29 that Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2025) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports the closing on May 29, 2025 of a non-brokered private placement of common shares at a price of US$1.26 per common share as previously announced on May 12, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2765. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -18.53, with -9.15 for asset returns.

Based on Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.