Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock Showcases 3.26% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has gone down by -0.99% for the week, with a 7.79% rise in the past month and a 12.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for PLNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLNT is 83.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on May 30, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT)'s stock price has gone decline by -0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 103.32, however, the company has experienced a -0.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $120 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLNT, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.78. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $92.11 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W now owns 17,152 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $276,330 using the latest closing price.

Cambria Dunaway, the Board Member of Planet Fitness Inc, proposed sale 3,000 shares at $92.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Cambria Dunaway is holding shares at $276,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.12.

Based on Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 507.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.