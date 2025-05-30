Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (PFAI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.46% for PFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.83% for PFAI’s stock, with a -31.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PFAI) Right Now?

Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PFAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for PFAI is 3.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFAI on May 30, 2025 was 61.61K shares.

The stock of Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (NASDAQ: PFAI) has decreased by -17.44 when compared to last closing price of 2.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that Vancouver, BC, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pinnacle Food Group Limited (Nasdaq: PFAI) (“Pinnacle” or “the Company”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today said that on May 16, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

PFAI Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -33.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFAI fell by -30.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Pinnacle Food Group Ltd saw -36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.5 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Food Group Ltd stands at 0.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.25. Equity return is now at value -137.90, with 28.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (PFAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle Food Group Ltd (PFAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.