Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 48.45. However, the company has seen a -3.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) is undervalued, with market expectations implying a permanent 40% profit decline despite strong fundamentals and industry tailwinds. PPC benefits from global leadership in chicken, best-in-class profitability, diversified operations, and robust balance sheet, supporting sustainable long-term growth. Rising global demand for chicken and pork, affordable protein pricing, and potential for special dividends present compelling risk/reward for investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) Right Now?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65x compared to its average ratio. PPC has 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PPC is 41.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPC on May 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

PPC’s Market Performance

PPC stock saw a decrease of -3.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on October 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 15th, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PPC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.87. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Galvanoni Matthew R, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $52.31 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Galvanoni Matthew R now owns 46,267 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, valued at $286,829 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, proposed sale 5,483 shares at $52.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding shares at $286,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 36.53, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.