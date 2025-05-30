Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PDM stock has gone up by 10.86%, with a monthly gain of 26.09% and a quarterly plunge of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for PDM’s stock, with a -14.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PDM is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PDM is 122.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PDM on May 30, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PDM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.02 in relation to its previous close of 6.97. However, the company has experienced a 10.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The REIT sector saw another month of red in April (-6.45%) and REITs now average a -9.10% return over the first 4 months of the year. Microcap (-8.87%) and small-cap REITs (-8.69%) endured bigger average losses than mid-caps (-5.45%) and large-caps (-2.93%). 84.62% of REIT securities had a negative total return in April.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PDM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

PDM Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM rose by +10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc saw -20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Smith Christopher Brent, who purchase 16,615 shares at the price of $6.59 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Smith Christopher Brent now owns 440,492 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, valued at $109,493 using the latest closing price.

Taysom Dale H., the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Taysom Dale H. is holding 67,767 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

-0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -3.79, with -1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 270.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.