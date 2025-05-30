Peraso Inc (PRSO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO) has plunged by -8.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.95, but the company has seen a -0.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Regional Distributors to Showcase Peraso’s 60GHz Innovations for FWA, Tactical Communications, Wireless Video and VR Applications SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced it plans to attend and participate in Wireless Expo Japan, taking place from May 28 to 30, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Throughout the show, Peraso will collaborate with leading experts in the telecom industry to exchange insights, foster connections and advocate for the adoption of mmWave fixed wireless access (FWA).

Is It Worth Investing in Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRSO is 4.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PRSO was 136.55K shares.

PRSO’s Market Performance

PRSO stock saw a decrease of -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.26% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Peraso Inc (PRSO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for PRSO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.93% for the last 200 days.

PRSO Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRSO rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9094. In addition, Peraso Inc saw -24.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRSO starting from Tomkins Alex, who purchase 4,800 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Jun 14 ’24. After this action, Tomkins Alex now owns 6,419 shares of Peraso Inc, valued at $7,331 using the latest closing price.

McWalter Ian, the Director of Peraso Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’24, which means that McWalter Ian is holding 101,246 shares at $127,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peraso Inc stands at -0.59. The total capital return value is set at -2.47. Equity return is now at value -178.04, with -100.32 for asset returns.

Based on Peraso Inc (PRSO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 931.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Peraso Inc (PRSO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.