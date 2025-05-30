Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 6.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Payoneer Global Inc. has consistently shown strong growth despite market challenges, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The global payments company reported record revenues with TTM nearing $1 billion and payments revenue growing at an 18% clip. Despite potential short-term impacts from global trade tariffs, Payoneer’s long-term growth prospects remain robust, with significant market share expansion potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) is above average at 22.66x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAYO is 271.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYO on May 30, 2025 was 3.98M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has seen a -1.37% decrease in the past week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month, and a -20.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.50% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $13 based on the research report published on February 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PAYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PAYO Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from TSAFI GOLDMAN, who proposed sale 53,242 shares at the price of $6.81 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, TSAFI GOLDMAN now owns shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $362,578 using the latest closing price.

Perry Itai, the Chief Accounting Officer of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 46,923 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Perry Itai is holding 198,784 shares at $380,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 15.97, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 196.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.