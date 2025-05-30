Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 38.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that Paymentus (PAY) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Is It Worth Investing in Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) is 96.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAY is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAY is 30.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On May 30, 2025, PAY’s average trading volume was 543.21K shares.

PAY’s Market Performance

PAY’s stock has seen a 0.36% increase for the week, with a 17.24% rise in the past month and a 38.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Paymentus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for PAY’s stock, with a 31.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAY

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PAY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

PAY Trading at 18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAY rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.45. In addition, Paymentus Holdings Inc saw 16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAY starting from Kalra Sanjay, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.02 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Kalra Sanjay now owns 479,532 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc, valued at $1,000,463 using the latest closing price.

SANJAY KALRA, the Officer of Paymentus Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $38.63 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that SANJAY KALRA is holding shares at $965,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paymentus Holdings Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 9.19 for asset returns.

Based on Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 13.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 81.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.