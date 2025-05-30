Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (AMEX: PZG) has increased by 7.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that WINNEMUCCA, Nev., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that the high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project in Malheur County, Oregon, has been selected for inclusion in the federal government’s FAST-41 program.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (AMEX: PZG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PZG is 55.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PZG was 300.42K shares.

PZG’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) has seen a 12.68% increase in the past week, with a 15.28% rise in the past month, and a 57.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for PZG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for PZG’s stock, with a 39.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on January 04, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZG reach a price target of $3.70. The rating they have provided for PZG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2015.

Noble Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to PZG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

PZG Trading at 31.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +21.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZG rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4812. In addition, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp saw 63.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PZG

The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -23.96, with -15.67 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.