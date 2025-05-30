Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PARR is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PARR is 48.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume of PARR on May 30, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

The stock price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 21.70, but the company has seen a 11.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Par Petroleum (PARR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended March 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has experienced a 11.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 51.62% rise in the past month, and a 56.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.27% for PARR’s stock, with a 29.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to PARR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

PARR Trading at 38.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +53.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw 34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from CHASE ANTHONY R, who proposed sale 14,235 shares at the price of $16.75 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, CHASE ANTHONY R now owns shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $238,468 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President and CEO of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sale 26,507 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Monteleone William is holding 357,374 shares at $419,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -4.95, with -1.59 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 176.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.