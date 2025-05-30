Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Stock Showcases 10.60% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PZZA stock has gone up by 6.88%, with a monthly gain of 29.95% and a quarterly plunge of -6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Papa John’s International, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.60% for PZZA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) is above average at 18.56x. The 36-month beta value for PZZA is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PZZA is 32.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.17% of that float. The average trading volume of PZZA on May 30, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

PZZA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 43.59, but the company has seen a 6.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Domino’s gains edge with global growth, DoorDash deal and loyalty revamp, while Papa John’s lags on earnings downward revisions and weaker stock performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZZA reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for PZZA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to PZZA, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

PZZA Trading at 15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +26.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.62. In addition, Papa John’s International, Inc saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Coleman Christopher L., who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $44.75 back on Aug 14 ’24. After this action, Coleman Christopher L. now owns 35,069 shares of Papa John’s International, Inc, valued at $100,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International, Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.25.

Based on Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 226.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.