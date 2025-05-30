Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) has dropped by -10.22 compared to previous close of 0.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Study met its primary endpoints of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) No serious adverse events (SAEs) or treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to laboratory values or EKGs observed across SAD/MAD cohorts Management releases a “What This Means” segment discussing the topline Phase 1a data; Access here Carlsbad, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced positive topline results from its completed Phase 1 studies of PALI-2108, a novel, locally-activated, terminal ileum and colon-targeted phosphodiesterase-4 B/D (PDE4 B/D) inhibitor being developed for fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease (FSCD) and moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Additionally, the Company announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment to discuss the topline data, which is now available here.

Is It Worth Investing in Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PALI is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PALI is 4.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PALI on May 30, 2025 was 395.66K shares.

PALI’s Market Performance

The stock of Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has seen a -9.68% decrease in the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a -16.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for PALI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for PALI’s stock, with a -65.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PALI Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7528. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc saw -58.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

The total capital return value is set at -2.49. Equity return is now at value -170.72, with -126.10 for asset returns.

Based on Palisade Bio Inc (PALI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -195.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1349.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.